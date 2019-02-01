Patriots Star James White: Wisconsin Is The Place To Go For Running Backs

New England Patriots star James White wants elite running back to know Wisconsin is the place for them to be.

“If you’re a running back I don’t know where else you’d want to go. You know you’re going to run the football. You may split carries with other talented guys, but everybody gets their opportunity. It’s a lot of fun,” the Badgers legend told the media late Thursday night in a video captured by Scott Grodsky.

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s the sound of superstar recruits rushing to Madison after White’s comments.

White was never the featured back for the Badgers. Yet, he still lit it up and has two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. (RELATED: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Showers Running Back James White With Praise)

Hell, he’s only 60 minutes of great football away against the Rams from getting his third. When James White speaks, you best listen.

Whether you love the Patriots or hate them, you have to admit that White is an absolute baller. The man just moves the needle, and might be the most under-appreciated player in the entire league.

He just keeps his head down, doesn’t say much and just gets results. I can’t wait to see how his career advances and whether or not he adds another ring to his collection Sunday.

