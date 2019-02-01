REPORT: Kelly Bryant Won’t Leave Missouri After 2019 Postseason Football Ban

Quarterback Kelly Bryant apparently doesn’t plan on transferring out of Missouri after the program got hit with a postseason ban Thursday.

Bryant sent shockwaves through the world of college football after leaving Clemson for Missouri in the SEC. It looked like that might not have been a smart choice after the NCAA hammered the Tigers after a tutor allegedly did schoolwork for several student athletes. (RELATED: Missouri’s Football Team Gets Hit With 2019 Postseason Ban)

According to Woody Wommack, Bryant doesn’t plan on going anywhere, despite the fact he probably could start at 95 percent of programs in America.

Breaking: Source close to Kelly Bryant tells me Kelly intends to stay at Missouri, despite today’s news. “He likes what he’s got going there and he’s going to play his 12 games and try to go undefeated” Comprehensive coverage on today Missouri news @PowerMizzoucom pic.twitter.com/iPuFMvbej9 — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) January 31, 2019

I like this decision from Bryant. There are only four or five teams that have a real shot at winning a title next season, and I’m not sure the former Clemson quarterback could start at any of them.

So, in a sense, not being eligible for the postseason ultimately doesn’t matter. All Kelly should really be concerned about is getting as many reps as possible.

He’ll have the opportunity to get a ton of them with the Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bryant (@k_boogie2) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

The best part of this whole saga is the video of Mike Leach making the rounds on Twitter as a reaction video.

It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

Best of luck to Bryant and the Tigers in an upcoming season that won’t actually matter that much.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter