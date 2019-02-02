It’s Finally Super Bowl Sunday. This Is The Day We’ve Waited All Year For

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday, and I am ready to start crushing beers.

Gentlemen, this is the day that we’ve waited all year for. This is the day that we dream about. This is the day that we remember just how great we are as a nation.

Two teams, the Rams and Patriots, will take the field. Only one will go home as the winner. Damn, I sure do love the sound of that.

Naturally, we can’t have the Super Bowl without some great hype videos. Luckily, Julian Edelman recently dropped an awesome one. (RELATED: The Super Bowl Between The Rams And The Patriots Is Sunday. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

“Time is an illusion.” – Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/LAk6d2cFEs — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 2, 2019

There are also some great football speeches throughout the history of film and television that I’d be foolish to not show you.

You better all be ready to run through a wall right now, or you simply don’t love football as much as I do.

Do you know what separates the civilized countries on this planet from those that aren’t? There are countries that go to the Moon and win Super Bowls and then there are countries that do neither. Let me list every country that has done both: America.

Now, let me list every country that hasn’t done either: everybody else.

It sure does feel good to be an American.

I hope you’re all ready to crush about a billion beers because it’d disrespectful not to at this point. This has been an outstanding year of football, and it all comes to an end tonight.

Thank you for taking this ride with me over the past few months. I can only hope that you’ve had as much fun as I have.

Now, get to cracking some cold ones.

