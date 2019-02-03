Cheapest Super Bowl Tickets Still Cost More Than $3,000

People hoping that Super Bowl ticket prices would go down are in for a big disappointment.

As of Sunday morning, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees included for the Rams vs. Patriots matchup is still over $3,000. The most expensive ticket for the Super Bowl is over $56,000.

Lots of people often try to hold off until the last minute to get tickets, but that strategy didn’t appear to work this time around.

Tickets have been over $3,000 pretty much ever since the ticket market opened up, and they haven’t dropped much at all. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It’s not hard to understand why it’s such a pricey event. It features the Patriots and the Rams. One team has five Super Bowls, and the other represents a massive media market and a new era of football. It’s a dream matchup for the NFL.

It should be fascinating to see how many people shell out that kind of cash right before the game begins. It would appear to me that if you don’t already have your tickets, then you’re probably not going to spend the money at this point.

Besides, you could throw a baller party for $3,000 if you choose to not get a ticket. Sound off in the comments if you’d get a ticket and your prediction for the game.

Tune in on CBS tonight! It should be a wild game.

