Trump: Pelosi ‘Wants Open Borders’ And ‘Doesn’t Mind Human Trafficking’

President Donald Trump criticized Nancy Pelosi’s negotiating style as “rigid” and accused the House speaker of refusing to fund his proposed border barrier simply to “win a political point.”

During an interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan which aired Sunday morning on “Face the Nation,” Trump responded to a question about what he has learned about negotiating with the House speaker by accusing Pelosi of wanting “open borders” and being indifferent to “human trafficking” even though she knows the United States needs border security and some sort of border barrier.

“You had quite the showdown with Speaker Pelosi,” said Brennan. “What did you learn about negotiating with her?”

“Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she is very bad for our country,” Trump responded. “She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this because you know …”

When Brennan pointed out that Pelosi has “offered [Trump] over a billion dollars for border security” but doesn’t want a wall, Trump asserted that a border barrier is necessary for proper border enforcement.

“She’s costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars because what’s happening is when you have a porous border, and when you have drugs pouring in, and when you have people dying all over the country because of people like Nancy Pelosi who don’t want to give proper border security for political reasons, she’s doing a terrible disservice to our country,” he said. (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)

Trump asserted that Pelosi can “keep playing her games,” but his side will “win” in the end. “Because we have a much better issue. On a political basis, what she’s doing is — I actually think it’s bad politics, but much more importantly it’s very bad for our country.”

