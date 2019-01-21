Trump Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Supports Taking Down Existing Border Walls

President Donald Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi why she hasn’t requested the removal of the various physical barriers that already exist along the United States’ southern border if she thinks walls are “immoral.”

As the country is on its 31st day of the government shutdown, the partisan battle over border security is forging on.

“If Nancy Pelosi thinks that Walls are ‘immoral,’ why isn’t she requesting that we take down all of the existing Walls between the U.S. and Mexico, even the new ones just built in San Diego at their very strong urging,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“Let millions of unchecked ‘strangers’ just flow into the U.S.,” the president continued.

