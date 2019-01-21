Trump Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Supports Taking Down Existing Border Walls
President Donald Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi why she hasn’t requested the removal of the various physical barriers that already exist along the United States’ southern border if she thinks walls are “immoral.”
As the country is on its 31st day of the government shutdown, the partisan battle over border security is forging on.
“If Nancy Pelosi thinks that Walls are ‘immoral,’ why isn’t she requesting that we take down all of the existing Walls between the U.S. and Mexico, even the new ones just built in San Diego at their very strong urging,” Trump tweeted Monday.
“Let millions of unchecked ‘strangers’ just flow into the U.S.,” the president continued.
Trump’s question refers to Pelosi’s repeated effort to refer to the president’s border security plan as immoral or as an immorality.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had installed hundreds of miles of various fencing along the southern border as of May 2015, according to the Federation for American Immigration Services (FAIR).
Trump has also pointed out several Democrats in the past have advocated for similar border security policies in the past, “including a physical barrier, wall or fence,” he said in a Jan. 19 immigration speech.
An analysis by The Washington Post claims Trump is correct on this point. (RELATED: ‘Save The Dreamers’: WaPo Implores Democrats To Take Trump’s Wall Deal)
“In 2006, 90 Democrats voted to authorize $1.4 billion for 700 miles of fencing along the southern border. And every Senate Democrat voted to authorize $7.5 billion for an additional 700 miles of fencing in 2013,” the analysis reads.
Pelosi also rejected Trump’s Saturday proposal to reopen the government, in which he offered a trade-off: $5.7 billion of funding for the border wall in exchange for DACA protections for Dreamers as well as extended legal status for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.
“Democrats were hopeful that the President was finally willing to reopen government and proceed with a much-need discussion to protect the border,” the speaker said in a statement prior to Trump’s speech.
“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives. It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports,” she added.
