Can Women Be Toxic Too? Men Respond To Gillette’s MeToo Ad

Can women be as toxic as men? We asked students at American University in Washington, D.C., if they thought so.

Some people liked Gillette’s ad displaying toxic masculinity, including a young man who believed it was “challenging” and not your “standard Gillette ad.”

But when asked if they thought there was such a thing as toxic femininity, they weren’t so sure. One young man believes men are still more harmful to women’s advancement than women are to men’s and had never heard the concept of “toxic femininity.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.