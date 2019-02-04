VOTE: Should Howard Schultz Run For President?

Former Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz has announced that he is interested in running for president in this coming 2020 election. Schultz, a self-proclaimed “lifelong Democrat,” has declared that he is going to run as an Independent in the election. (RELATED: Howard Schultz Starts His 2020 Attack And It’s Not Aimed At Trump)

Schultz is an impressive billionaire who knows how to run a business, but does he know how to run a country?

Schultz on CBS’s “60 minutes” talked out against both parties and said that both are only involved in “revenge politics” and have been failing to meet the needs of the American people.

He criticized Trump’s immigration policy and tax laws while also targeting in on the fact that the country is too far into debt and shouldn’t be wasting money on Trump’s wall. Shultz also spoke out against his former Party and says, “The Democratic Party has gone too far to the left and both parties are broken.”

Several Democrats have already spoken out against him because they believe Schultz could potentially be helping President Trump win another four year term as president. (RELATED: Howard Schultz Thumbs Nose At Democrats Who Say He’ll Split The Vote)

President Trump also spoke out against Schultz and tweeted, “Howard Schultz doesn’t have the guts to run for president … I agree with him he is not the smartest person.”

Schultz has recently brought on Democratic consultant Bill Burton onto his team. Burton has worked with former President Barack Obama on his 2008 campaign. In doing so, Schultz also hired Republican strategist Steve Schmidt who recently left the GOP.

The former Starbucks CEO seems very serious in launching his presidential campaign and who knows what his next move will be?

Would you vote for Howard Schultz?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.