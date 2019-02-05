An ‘Artist’ Put A 16-Year-Old Ivanka-Twin In A Tight Dress And Makes Her Vacuum Crumbs From Strangers

A new performance art exhibit in Washington, D.C. is mocking first daughter Ivanka Trump. It’s Ivanka’s doppelgänger, a 16-year-old model, who saunters around the Flashpoint Gallery, vacuuming up crumbs thrown by visitors. The faux first daughter is dressed in a tight, barely pink dress, and stilettos. She wears her light hair in long waves.

The exhibit opened Monday. To be sure, it’s a nasty portrayal of the well-educated first daughter.

Jennifer Rubell, the artist, gave Refinery29 a pretty B.S.-sounding explanation of the whole thing, saying that that no, ahem, judgment was intended for Ivanka. She insists she was exploring the “relationship between the viewer and the character’s femininity.”

Real Ivanka Trump handled the whole thing as one might imagine: in a calm, pleasant, direct manner:

Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter. https://t.co/MFri4xKhNI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2019

In a cringey response, the artist invited Ivanka to come see a faux version of herself vacuuming up crumbs. PLUS!!! She’ll arrange it. How kind.

Ivanka, I would encourage you to see the piece and form your own direct response. I would be happy to arrange for you to do it alone with none of the media circus that has formed around it. Not knocking anyone down. Exploring complicated subjects we all care about. — Jennifer Rubell (@jenniferrubell) February 5, 2019

The real Ivanka Trump has long been dogged for serving in her father’s administration but not really being able to have his ear where women are concerned. At least not in the way various news figures have expected.

Last summer, MSNBC’s Mika Scarborough let Ivanka have it after she said that Trump’s family separation policy was a “low point” for Ivanka’s time in the White House.

“You’re going to have to try and act like you care,” Scarborough snapped on air.

In 2017, when SNL portrayed the first daughter with a “Complicit” perfume ad performed by Scarlett Johansson, Ivanka allegedly didn’t care for it. President Donald Trump is just as uncomfortable with the Alec Baldwin mockery of him on the show. After the actor was arrested for allegedly punching a guy in the face over a parking spot, Trump told a reporter, “I wish him luck.”

On a more positive note, Ivanka Trump has long been hailed for her exquisite attire. (RELATED: Ivanka And Tiffany Turn Heads In Gorgeous Coats)