Report: Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Are Engaged

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are reportedly engaged after the actress was spotted with a “giant ring” on that finger while out to dinner Tuesday.

Engagement rumors starting surfacing earlier in the day that the 28-year-old actress and art director, Maroney, had made their relationship official, with sources telling Page Six that it’s true the pair are engaged. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Actor Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of "Red Sparrow" in London, Britain February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rep for the “Passengers” star would not confirm the rumors to the outlet. However, insiders shared that Lawrence has already been breaking news to those closest to her. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Overcame Her Fear Of Nudity For ‘Red Sparrow’)

“It was a giant rock,” a source claimed. “They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet for the film "Mother!" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The “Hunger Games” star made headlines last year when reports surfaced that she and Maroney, the director of New York’s Gladstone Gallery, were seeing each other following her split from director Darren Aronofsky.

