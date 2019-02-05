Report: Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Are Engaged

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are reportedly engaged after the actress was spotted with a “giant ring” on that finger while out to dinner Tuesday.

Engagement rumors starting surfacing earlier in the day that the 28-year-old actress and art director, Maroney, had made their relationship official, with sources telling Page Six that it's true the pair are engaged.

A rep for the "Passengers" star would not confirm the rumors to the outlet. However, insiders shared that Lawrence has already been breaking news to those closest to her.

EXCLUSIVE: It’s official! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are engaged https://t.co/J0uXT8IZcW pic.twitter.com/ebVyHthgC6 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2019

“It was a giant rock,” a source claimed. “They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

The “Hunger Games” star made headlines last year when reports surfaced that she and Maroney, the director of New York’s Gladstone Gallery, were seeing each other following her split from director Darren Aronofsky.