John Wall Could Miss The Entire Next NBA Season After Rupturing His Achilles

Washington Wizards star John Wall won’t be playing again anytime soon.

According to multiple reports, Wall underwent surgery for a ruptured achilles and won’t be back until sometime late next year at the earliest.

Wizards announce John Wall has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Surgery means Wall is likely to miss most, if not all, of next season — his first year of the four-year, $170 max contract extension he signed two summers ago. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 5, 2019

Wizards say guard John Wall will have surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon and is expected to return in a year. Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 5, 2019

Damn, this sure does suck for Wall. There aren’t many injuries that can keep you out that long, but a ruptured achilles is certainly one of them.

That absolutely blows for the electric guard. Luckily for him, Wall still has over $100 million left on his deal. (RELATED: NBA Star Allegedly Gets Into Intense Verbal Altercation With His Coach)

Something tells me that he won’t be struggling to put food on his table if he takes some time to get healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by johnwall (@johnwall) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

I really do hope he gets back quickly. When he’s healthy, Wall is one of the most exciting guys in the entire NBA to watch play.

He just knows how to make plays and put the ball in the bucket.

Godspeed, Wall! The NBA needs him back sooner than later.