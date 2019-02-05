John Wall Could Miss The Entire Next NBA Season After Rupturing His Achilles

David Hookstead | Reporter

Washington Wizards star John Wall won’t be playing again anytime soon.

According to multiple reports, Wall underwent surgery for a ruptured achilles and won’t be back until sometime late next year at the earliest.

Damn, this sure does suck for Wall. There aren’t many injuries that can keep you out that long, but a ruptured achilles is certainly one of them.

That absolutely blows for the electric guard. Luckily for him, Wall still has over $100 million left on his deal. (RELATED: NBA Star Allegedly Gets Into Intense Verbal Altercation With His Coach)

Something tells me that he won’t be struggling to put food on his table if he takes some time to get healthy.

 

I really do hope he gets back quickly. When he’s healthy, Wall is one of the most exciting guys in the entire NBA to watch play.

He just knows how to make plays and put the ball in the bucket.

Godspeed, Wall! The NBA needs him back sooner than later.

