Melania Stuns In Striking Navy Blue Dress At Trump’s State Of The Union Address

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a striking navy blue dress at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing the long-sleeve button-up number that went down to her knees as she entered the chamber ahead of Trump's speech to the nation.

She completed another great terrific winter look with loose hair, navy blue gloves and matching high heels.

FLOTUS was all smiles as she was greeted with a standing ovation by Congress.

Just ahead of the president’s address, the first lady tweeted that she was honored to welcome her and Trump’s “inspiring guests” for this year’s SOTU.

“@POTUS and I are honored to welcome our inspiring guests to join us at #SOTU. Each of them have a story – however painful, joyful, or hopeful – these stories bring all Americans together,” FLOTUS wrote.