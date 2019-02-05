Melania Stuns In Striking Navy Blue Dress At Trump’s State Of The Union Address
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she stepped out in a striking navy blue dress at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) waves, flanked by Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (L), as she arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump smiles as she arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump greets the audience, surrounded by family members, as she arrives for US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump (C) is greeted by the audience, surrounded by family members (from L-R, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump), as she arrives for US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
FLOTUS was all smiles as she was greeted with a standing ovation by Congress.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump sits with her guests, young cancer survivor Grace Eline (C) and Joshua Trump (R), a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, in the first ladies box as they attend U.S. President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Just ahead of the president’s address, the first lady tweeted that she was honored to welcome her and Trump’s “inspiring guests” for this year’s SOTU.
“@POTUS and I are honored to welcome our inspiring guests to join us at #SOTU. Each of them have a story – however painful, joyful, or hopeful – these stories bring all Americans together,” FLOTUS wrote.
First Lady Melania Trump (C) is greeted, surrounded by special guests of the President (including Buzz Aldrin on L), as she arrives for US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)