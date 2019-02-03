Melania Rocks Patriotic-Themed Outfit For Super Bowl LIII

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a head-to-toe patriotic-themed outfit at the Trump International Golf Club during a Super Bowl LIII viewing party in Palm Beach, Fla.

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band during a Super Bowl LIII party at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band during a Super Bowl LIII party at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The first lady looked gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve red and white stripped button-up shirt that she paired with blue pants as she joined President Donald Trump while they took time out to listen to the Florida Atlantic University band during the party. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and navy blue high heels.

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump listen to the Florida Atlantic University band at the Trump International Golf Club before a Super Bowl party February 3, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier in the weekend, FLOTUS got everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a striking all-blue outfit after Air Force One touched down in Palm Beach ahead of a weekend at Mar-a-Lago with family and friends. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

US President Donald Trump arrives with Barron Trump and US first lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach International Airport February 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump arrives with Barron Trump and US first lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach International Airport February 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump’s fashion sense is always on point and this time of year she truly shines. Check some of her best winter looks here.

