Melania Rocks Patriotic-Themed Outfit For Super Bowl LIII

Melania Trump turned heads Sunday when she stepped out in a head-to-toe patriotic-themed outfit at the Trump International Golf Club during a Super Bowl LIII viewing party in Palm Beach, Fla.

The first lady looked gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve red and white stripped button-up shirt that she paired with blue pants as she joined President Donald Trump while they took time out to listen to the Florida Atlantic University band during the party. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and navy blue high heels.

Earlier in the weekend, FLOTUS got everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a striking all-blue outfit after Air Force One touched down in Palm Beach ahead of a weekend at Mar-a-Lago with family and friends. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

