PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Destroy Minnesota In Border Battle Rivalry Game

Wisconsin plays Minnesota on Wednesday night in basketball, and it’s going to be a slaughter.

I want to be crystal clear here, and I don’t want there to be an ounce of confusion. The Badgers are going to maul the Gophers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 3, 2019 at 9:57am PST

We’re going to walk into Minnesota’s stadium, we’re going to beat the living hell out of them, we’re going to murder the spirit of their fans and then we’re going to get on the bus to go home. (RELATED: Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Up To 19)

My friends, it’s going to get ugly.

We’re sitting at 16-6, which isn’t bad. I want to repeat that. Being 16-6 isn’t too bad, but it’s not where I want us to be or be even close to finishing at.

I want us coming for the championship trophy, and that means blowing away joke programs like Minnesota, who actually also currently as 16 wins.

We don’t have time for programs like them. They’re like your idiotic little cousin. You laugh at him from time to time, and then you remind him who is actually running the show.

Anyone else still fired up from tonight?! Relive an absolute thriller at the Kohl Center Prepare for another wave of goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/HgpOXlluTl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 2, 2019

I don’t hate people from Minnesota. I just feel bad for them. I feel bad for them because they actually think the Gophers have a chance tonight.

Trust me, they most certainly do not. Their chances of winning are hovering right around the Nazi’s chances of winning WWII.

Zero.

Say a prayer for Minnesota. They have no idea what is about to hit them tonight. It’s going to be brutal, and I can’t wait to watch every single second of the action from my Badgers.

Tune in on BTN at 9 p.m. EST to watch it all go down.

