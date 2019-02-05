Republicans Break Out Into ‘USA!’ Chant As Trump Says The U.S. Is ‘Strong’ During SOTU

Your first name

Republicans chanted “USA!” in the House gallery as President Donald Trump said the country was “strong” during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Trump said, “After 24 months of rapid progress, our economy is the envy of the world, our military is the most powerful on earth, and America is winning each and every day. Members of Congress: the State of our Union is strong.”

The chants then broke out in response.

He continued, “That sounds so good. Our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before.”

