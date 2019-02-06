Nicolle Wallace Praises SOTU Rebuttals, Says Trump ‘Didn’t Mean’ What He Said

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace accused President Donald Trump of not meaning what he said during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, during the network’s coverage after the speech.

Trump’s address, which had a theme of “choosing greatness,” began with a call for unity and went on to tout the successes throughout his tenure so far as president. He also implored Congress to act on immigration, prescription drug pricing, trade and infrastructure.

WATCH:

Wallace began:

What Nancy Pelosi was [doing] by telling her members, ‘hey, hey, hey,’ she was guarding the institution, she was guarding a tradition. What Stacey Abrams did by, after a really difficult race with lots of allegations about funky stuff going on in the elections, she honored the democracy. What they represented is as great of a rebuke. Donald Trump didn’t mean any of it. He will tweet something totally opposite tomorrow. The people lined up as he was walking out, are the people that he will say ‘everyone’s saying my speech was the best!’

“He will go home and tweet about imaginary people, polls that said he was awesome. But what he represented tonight is someone was absolutely no attachment to anything he says. I think the most striking line was his words about revenge,” she continued. “He sought revenge against the Khan family because they exercised their First Amendment rights to speak at the Democratic convention.” (RELATED: Watch Buzz Aldrin Stand And Salute Trump In The Middle Of A Huge Standing Ovation)

“All he does, he’s trying to get revenge against Michael Cohen and he’ll be at it again tomorrow morning because he’s on the Hill Friday. We measure and examine his words at our own peril because he doesn’t care about anything he says, and with those two women represented tonight is something we talk about on our show every day. They’re guardrails,” Wallace added.

