A Stranger Keeps Sending Ben Sasse Fortune Cookies With Interesting Messages

An anonymous critic has been sending Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse fortune cookies with unique forms of torture.

“I’ve been getting some anonymous fortune cookies from an angry American — and I think it’s time to give props for creativity…,” Sasse tweet on Wednesday. He included a photograph himself holding the fortune, which read “May the afterlife turn out to be a series of never ending Fox News interviews.”

I’ve been getting some anonymous fortune cookies from an angry American — and I think it’s time to give props for creativity… pic.twitter.com/bJlp06vt6p — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 6, 2019

However, that was not the only fortune cookie that Sasse received.

“Today’s cookie expressed a hope for me ‘to be trapped in an elevator’ with folks who are really angry at me,” he followed up in a second tweet. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Says Politics Can’t Solve America’s Biggest Problem — Loneliness)

The Nebraska senator sent a message back to the sender after receiving a handful of angry fortune cookies: “(Request: would be great if the next cookie could be less stale).”

Sasse has made headlines recently for putting his Senate colleagues on the record over their stance on infanticide. He proposed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Monday, which requires that newborn children who were born in abortion clinics would be immediately taken to a hospital for medical care.

“Everyone in this Senate ought to be able to say unequivocally that killing that little baby is wrong,” Sasse said on the Senate floor. “I’m going to ask all 100 senators to come to the floor and be against infanticide. This shouldn’t be complicated.”

The measure, which would have banned infanticide, was blocked by Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray.

