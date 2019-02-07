Watch Preview For New ‘I Am the Night’ Episode ‘Dark Flower’

The newest episode of “I Am the Night” on TNT Monday night look like it’s going to be legit.

For those of you who might not be aware, the show follows Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), Jay (Chris Pine) and George Hodel shortly after the Black Dahlia killing. The show is awesome, and I’ve really enjoyed the first two episodes. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night’ Is Strong In Second Episode ‘Phenomenon of Interference’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Am The Night (@iamthenighttnt) on Jan 26, 2019 at 5:19pm PST

It looks like it won’t be slowing down at all in the new episode “Dark Flower.” It also looks like we’re also going to be getting some solid screen time of Jay and Fauna together.

I can’t wait to watch Pine and Eisley interact as much as possible. This is without a doubt one of the best performances of his career.

If you’re a fan of “True Detective” or any other dark mysteries, then I really suggest you give “I Am the Night” a try.

It started a little slow, but it’s really picked up. The last episode was creepy as hell as we started to get more of a look at George Hodel. That dude is downright terrifying.

Tune in Monday night to find out how all the action goes down. You know that I’ll be watching!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter