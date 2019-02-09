Elizabeth Warren Makes It Official — She’s Running For President

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Saturday that she is launching an official bid for the presidency in 2020.

“This is the fight of our lives, the fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone,” Warren told the crowd during a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts. “And that is why I stand here today — to declare that I am a candidate for president of the United States.”

The Massachusetts senator revealed on New Years Eve that she was forming an exploratory committee to test the waters for her likely presidential run.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” Warren said in the announcement video in December. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Introduces Legislation To Create A Government-Run Pharmaceutical Manufacturer)

With the announcement of her exploratory committee, Warren became the first Democratic senator to declare plans to begin the legal process of running for president. However, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced nearly three weeks later that she was also launching an exploratory committee to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that she was surpassing an exploratory committee and seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency, as did New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who made his announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

In June, Warren announced that she would not be running for president, however, less than three months later she seemingly flipped on her word, revealing she would, in fact, take a “hard look” at a presidential campaign following the midterms. During an interview leading up to her November election, Warren refused to commit to serving her full term in the Senate if re-elected.

If elected, Warren would be the United States’ first female president. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran, but lost to Trump in 2016.

