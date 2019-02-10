Georgia Basketball Coach Tom Crean Rips His Players After Losing To Ole Miss

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean unloaded on his players after losing to Ole Miss 80-64 Saturday.

Crean said the following after the loss to Ole Miss Saturday, according to Kentucky Sports Radio:

It’s all on me because I’m the one who decided to keep these guys. It’s all on me. And I get it. Because the last thing I can do, with making decisions, on keeping guys in the program in the spring, is now get overly mad at them because I’m the one who made the decision. So I live with that every day … And it doesn’t mean that they’re not great kids, but very few programs, when there’s a takeover, when you have guys who haven’t done it at any point really in their career, a lot of those guys, they move on. That’s what happens when there’s a job change. And I didn’t do that. And so I’m not going to complain, we’ve just got to do everything we can to fix it.

Here’s a live look at the Georgia basketball program after those comments:

I respect Tom Crean as a coach, but those comments were insanely stupid. Why would those kids ever agree to take the floor the rest of the season after they were just publicly flamed by their head coach?

That’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to public comments from a coach. I honestly can’t believe Crean took it that far. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

He pretty much straight up said that his players suck and he wishes he could have gotten rid of them. That’s not exactly a great way to inspire or build confidence in a program.

Good luck to Crean when it comes to recruiting going forward. I can’t imagine there’s a lot of parents who want their sons playing for a guy who will just throw an entire team under the bus.

At the end of the day, Crean is the head coach. It’s his problem to fix, and publicly shredding his players isn’t the solution.

His comments were incredibly petty, unnecessary and embarrassing for himself. Not a good look at all.