Watch ‘Miracle On Ice’ Legend Mark Johnson’s Wisconsin Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The University of Wisconsin retired Mark Johnson’s jersey Saturday night in an incredible ceremony.

Johnson, who is one of the greatest athletes in the history of my proud state and school, was not just a college hockey legend. He was also the best player on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” hockey team and scored two massive goals to help beat the Soviet Union. (RELATED: Is The ‘Miracle On Ice‘ The Greatest Sports Moment In American History?)

My beloved Badgers hung up his number 10 jersey in the rafters Saturday against Ohio State, and the ceremony is bound to pull at the heartstrings of hockey fans everywhere.

It’s a great day to honor a Badger great. Congratulations Mark! An honor that is beyond well-deserved. #MakingHisMark || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pYjUfNIKpj — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 10, 2019

The played a video highlighting his college days, the incredible 1980 gold medal run and even featured Al Michaels and his Olympic teammate Mike Eruzione. Check out the great videos below.

Mark Johnson Jersey Retirement https://t.co/Lf1N46Koir — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 10, 2019

“Johnson was so instrumental.” “He was the leader of our team.” “He was in a way the pulse of that team.” Miracle on Ice was one of the greatest sports moments in U.S. history….. and it wouldn’t have happened without Mark Johnson. #MakingHisMark pic.twitter.com/uEaxraWW9n — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 10, 2019

If that ceremony didn’t put a tear in your eye, then you probably hate America. I spoke to somebody this morning that was in the building for the big event, and he could hardly contain his excitement.

We’re nearly 40 years away from the “Miracle on Ice,” and it still draws out such strong emotions in people.

If it weren’t for Mark Johnson, who currently coaches the Badgers women’s team, we never would have beat the Soviets and then Finland in the gold medal game.

Major props to Johnson for everything he did for American hockey, and the monumental impact he had on the sport.