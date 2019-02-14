REPORT: Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Kills ESPN Advertising Deal After Critical Story

Your first name

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has pulled out of an advertising deal with ESPN.

According to a Sports Business Daily report published Wednesday, Haslam has pulled an ad deal with the network for his company Pilot Flying J just two years into a four-year agreement. The decision from Haslam is reportedly tied to the fact ESPN published an article, which was outstanding, about the dysfunction of the Browns organization. (RELATED: Browns Once Showed Porn During Staff Meeting)

It’s not clear how much the deal is worth, but SBD reports that it could be “low-to-mid seven figures annually.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 17, 2019 at 11:31am PST

There’s really no better way to prove that ESPN’s report is correct and the organization is engulfed in chaos than pulling an ad deal over a story reporting just that.

I just don’t understand why Haslam would do this, especially given the fact Pilot Flying J advertises heavy with the SEC on ESPN. The Browns owner is heavily invested in the University of Tennessee.

Do we all know what conference the Volunteers compete in? That’d be the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Dec 31, 2018 at 7:26am PST

The Browns are truly the circus that never stops entertaining us all. There’s a really easy way to avoid ESPN publishing awesome profiles of how awful the Browns are as an organization.

Don’t lose a bunch of games and don’t constantly be surrounded by drama. I’m sure that sounds super complicated, but I can promise that it’s not.

Haslam pulling his ad money over criticism is so petty that it’s just sad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 8, 2019 at 5:15pm PST

Imagine being worth billions of dollars and getting upset because ESPN pointed out some very obvious flaws with your football team.

It’s just pathetic.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter