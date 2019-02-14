The Green New Deal Forces Democrats To Take A Side

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is reportedly fighting back against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s call to vote on the Green New Deal, calling it a “cynical stunt.”

The Green New Deal resolution put forward by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is drawing a lot of skepticism from conservatives in Congress, though it currently has more than 60 supporters in the House.

The resolution addresses many issues other than climate change, like socio-economic reforms, healthcare and workers’ rights. But its ambitious calls to transition to 100 percent green renewable energy by 2030 has many doubting it. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Gaetz Has A Lot Of Thoughts About His Colleague Ocasio-Cortez)

Conservatives are worried about how this would affect jobs in the Rust Belt states, but supporters of the resolution say these jobs would be replaced with green initiatives that create other jobs instead.

Because it is a resolution and not a bill, the Green New Deal is being used to identify the problems and possible solutions before any legislation is put in front of Congress to be passed into law.

Sen. McConnell plan is not to pass or prevent passing any legislation, it is to force Democrats in the Senate to taking a stand on a resolution that has not been thoroughly assessed.

Tune in to find out what else is included in this resolution and what its critics are saying.