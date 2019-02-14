Jason Kidd Favored To Be The Lakers Head Coach For The 2019-2020 Season
Oddsmakers have Jason Kidd favored to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers haven’t been outstanding, which has put Luke Walton on the hot seat. Below are the odds, according to OddsShark, for who will be coaching for the first game next season:
- Jason Kidd +300
- Tyronn Lue +350
- Luke Walton +400
- Mark Jackson +500
- Brian Shaw +600
- Juwan Howard +1000
- Coach K/Rick Pitino/Jay Wright +1600
- Bill Self +1800 Magic Johnson/Phil Jackson/Tom Izzo +3300
These top two options seem like they’re both smart bets. Kidd has coaching experience with the Nets and Bucks, is a former NBA star himself and seems to be a guy that would mesh well with LeBron James.
LeBron essentially needs a coach that will just stay out of his way and manage everybody else. The last thing the three-time NBA champion needs is to be micromanaged. (RELATED: LaVar Ball Guarantees LeBron James Won’t Win A Title In Los Angles If Lonzo Gets Traded)
Whether he’s correct or not, he’s always wanted to just run the show. There’s a good chance Kidd would work extremely well.
As for Tyronn Lue, he already coached LeBron in Cleveland and seems like a very obvious choice. The NBA star seems to like him a ton, and that might be more than enough for the Lakers to hire him.
Either way, I really wouldn’t bet on Walton being with the Lakers next season. Things just aren’t going well with him, and I highly doubt they’re going to improve.