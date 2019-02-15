Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom blew up the internet Friday with the announcement that the two got engaged, showing off Perry’s jaw-dropping $5 million ring.

The 34-year-old singer didn’t explain much in her post on Instagram, which shows a close-up of her and the 42-year-old actor/fiancé, along with an up-close view of her rock which looked like a beautiful flower.

She captioned the shot simply, “Full bloom.” The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also posted the same image and captioned it, “Lifetimes.” (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

Since the post, People magazine reported that “Troy” star popped the question on Valentine’s Day. Though there has been no confirmation from either star yet. Perry’s mom posted a few pictures from the moment on her Facebook page and wrote, “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!” She has since deleted the post.

In December, sources told the outlet that Perry and Bloom were rounding out “a very special year” and that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Accidentally Flashes ‘Idol’ Judges [VIDEO])

The couple first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together three years earlier at a Golden Globes after party. The pair lasted for about a year before they announced in February 2017 they had split up.

“We can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the reps shared at the time. Then they were spotted spending time together again six months later and by January 2018 rumors began surfacing that the two had gotten back together. Several months later the outlet confirmed the “Dark Horse” singer and Bloom were indeed dating again.

“Orlando and Katy are great,” the source shared. “They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious. They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well. . . . It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split. . . . It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split.”