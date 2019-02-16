Detroit Lions Release Star Safety Glover Quin

Glover Quin is no longer with the Detroit Lions.

The team released the star safety Friday after six years with the team, and there’s a real possibility that he’ll end up retiring. According to NFL.com, the Lions will save over $6 million by making this move.

As a massive fan of the Lions, I’m sad to see Quin go. He’s been one of the best safeties in the NFL over the past few years, and he’s been a ton of fun to watch. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Are Open To Drafting A Quarterback In The First Round)

Of course, the writing was on the wall once he really didn’t commit to playing in 2019. He’s made a bunch of money during his career, and maybe he’s just tired of the physical toll the game takes on players.

I hope that Quin, who also played for the Texans, finds a new team if he does decide to keep playing. He’s far too talented to not be in the game if he still has some juice left in the tank.

For what it’s worth, he’s been one of the lone bright spots in Detroit over the past few years. The franchise just can’t ever seem to win, but he always brought it every Sunday.

Best of luck to Quin in whatever he decides to do next, whether that’s football or not. As for my Lions, we need to get to work filling this huge hole in our secondary. I’m sure it won’t be an easy task.

