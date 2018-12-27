Detroit Lions Safety Glover Quin Won’t Commit To Playing In 2019

Detroit Lions star safety Glover Quin sounded like he was taking a hard look at hanging it up with some recent comments.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Quin told the media when talking about his football future, according to ESPN. He also added that what lies ahead of him “depends on what the situation is” when it comes to making a call on his next step.

I really hope Quin comes back, but I absolutely understand if he decides to hang it up. The man has had a hell of a career and has made more than $30 million.

That’s more than enough money to set him up for whatever might be looming on the horizon. Sometimes as fans we need to recognize and support players when they decide it’s time to take that next step. I love the Lions, and I’m more than okay with whatever Quin decides. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

I’m more than happy if he comes back to keep playing and I’ll understand if he decides it’s time to move forward from football.

He’s given the Lions a hell of a lot, and he’s done more than enough to enjoy his retirement if he goes that route. There’s no question about it at all.