Alec Baldwin Says Trump’s Tweet Calling Out SNL May Constitute A Threat To His Family

Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin tweeted his concerns Monday that Donald Trump’s criticism of his SNL skit may constitute a threat to himself and his family.

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin portrayed President Trump on an SNL sketch Saturday, recreating the president’s press conference in the Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency at the border. Baldwin mocked the president’s mannerisms and ridiculed the content of his speech. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

President Trump responded to Baldwin and SNL’s insulting depiction of him, saying that there was “nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” He questioned how major networks got away with treating Republicans so disrespectfully without any consequences, finishing by claiming, “This is the real Collusion!”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The president tweeted several minutes later that the “rigged and corrupt media is the enemy of the people.”

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Baldwin apparently took this message as a threat, tweeting just over an hour later that he wondered if the president’s classification of NBC as an “enemy of the people” would threaten the safety of himself or his family. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Parking Arrest: I Thought The Guy Was ‘Going To Run My Wife Over’)