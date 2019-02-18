Antonio Brown Says Ben Rothlisberger Has ‘Owner Mentality’

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to stop trying to destroy every single relationship he has on his way out of Pittsburgh.

A few days ago, the electric receiver liked tweets about accusations of sexual misconduct against Ben Roethlisberger, and he also took some shots at his quarterback.

Brown was asked why he has conflict with Roethlisberger, and tweeted in response Saturday, “No conflict, just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a[n] owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth.”

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

How many times do I need to say this? Brown needs to learn when it’s necessary to voice his opinions, and he needs to learn when it’s time to shut up.

Trashing Roethlisberger to the whole world is such a bad look. What quarterback is going to want to play with Brown? (RELATED: Antonio Brow n Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

Yes, he can dominate on the field, but he is a massive distraction off of it. It’s mind-boggling why he behaves the way he does. If you have a problem with your quarterback, then you handle it in private. You don’t do it on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Feb 14, 2019 at 7:51pm PST

You’d think Brown would be pretty much just focused on playing football, but it seems like the sport is the last thing on his mind.

It’s been amazing to watch his absolute self-destruction over the past few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:27am PST

I’m sure somebody will scoop him if the Steelers decide to move forward without him, but I wouldn’t advise picking up Brown.

He just seems like nonstop problems waiting to happen.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter