Smollett Lawyers: ‘There Are No Plans For Jussie Smollett To Meet With Chicago Police Today’

Jussie Smollett’s attorneys said that there are “no plans” for their client to meet with Chicago Police today in response to the “Empire” star’s alleged attack last month.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today,” the 36-year-old actor’s attorneys, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, shared with The Wrap Monday as reports surfaced that the investigation into the alleged attack of the actor has turned its focus toward the star. (RELATED: Chicago Police Say ‘Empire’ Actor Refuses To Turn Over Phone Records)

“Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” the statement added. “Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf.”

Police told CBS Chicago that they are still working with the star’s attorney to schedule a time for a “follow-up interview” with Smollett.

A FOX reporter also tweeted that he has hired a “Chicago based crisis management consultant.”

“#JussieSmollett lawyers have hired #Chicago based crisis management consultant Anne Kavanagh. I’m told she was also hired by former @Chicago_Police officer Jason Van Dyke who killed Laquan McDonald,” Rafer Weigel wrote.

It comes after two potential suspects who had been arrested and questioned in the connection with the alleged assault were released without charges.

According to the Associated Press, authorities said the investigation into the alleged attack had “shifted” based off information obtained by the two brothers, who are said to be cooperating with law enforcement.

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

On Saturday, two unnamed law enforcement sources shared with CNN that investigators believe Smollett may have paid to two men—Nigerian brothers who had connection to the actor—to stage the attack.

Smollett’s attorney hit back at reports Saturday that the attack had been a hoax.

“Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” Todd Pugh and Victor P. Henderson said in a statement.

It all comes on the heels of reports that Smollett claimed he was attacked near his home on Jan. 29th. He told police he was attacked by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, along with a reference to “MAGA” (Make America Great Again). They also reportedly put a rope around his neck and threw a bleach-like chemical on him.