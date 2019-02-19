Watch 2018 NFL Season Recap Highlight Video

An awesome highlight video of the past NFL season is making the rounds on Twitter.

The Checkdown tweeted out the video Monday, and it will give fans around the globe chills. It recapped the greatest moments of the season for all of us to enjoy. We got to see everything from week one all the way through the Patriots winning the Super Bowl. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Trust me, you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. Give it a watch below.

Damn, isn’t football the greatest? There’s truly nothing better on this planet. It brings people from different backgrounds, political beliefs and experiences all together.

Nobody cares about who the guy next to him in the stadium voted for. They only care about scoring touchdowns and winning Super Bowls. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Are Open To Drafting A Quarterback In The First Round)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Feb 19, 2019 at 10:15am PST

Seriously, if you’re not a fan of football, then I don’t want to be your friend. That’s just the reality of the situation.

You’re either a proud American who loves football or you’re not. There are no other options.

I can’t wait for week one of next season. That glorious day can’t get here soon enough. I sure do love this country and sport.

