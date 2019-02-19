Famous Statue Of Sailor Kissing Nurse Vandalized With #MeToo Statement

Vandals covered a statue in Florida depicting the iconic photograph commemorating the end of World War II in red paint Tuesday, spraying #MeToo across the memorial.

Sarasota’s statue of the “The Kiss” remembers one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century. The picture photographed by Alfred Eisenstaedt shows war veteran George Mendonsa kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman in Times Square on Aug. 14, 1945, the day Japan surrendered to the U.S.

Police have not discovered who is responsible for the vandalism.

Statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse found vandalized with “#MeToo” phrase https://t.co/cL6Hg8fisZ pic.twitter.com/wueQafBEFN — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2019

“The approximate damage is estimated to be more than $1,000 due to the large area that the graffiti covers, and the resources needed to repair it,” according to the Sarasota Police Department, CBS News reported Tuesday. (RELATED: David Perdue Joins Community In Wishing WWII Vet A Happy 95th Birthday)

Mendonsa died Sunday, only two days before his 96th birthday, according to CNN.

WATCH:

Friedman and Mendonsa did not know each other before they kissed. “The excitement of the war bein’ over, plus I had a few drinks,” Mendonsa said, CBS reported in a separate article. “So when I saw the nurse I grabbed her, and I kissed her.”

“It was the moment that you come back from the Pacific, and finally the war ends,” Mendonsa told CBS in 2012.

Friedman, who died in 2016, echoed his sentiments. “It wasn’t that much of a kiss. It was more of a jubilant act that he didn’t have to go back,” Friedman said, CNN reported.

“It was just an event of ‘thank God, the war is over’ kind of thing,” Friedman also said in a 2005 interview.

Follow Grace on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.