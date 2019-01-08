Florida Teacher Allegedly Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principal’s Party

Your first name

A Florida teacher allegedly vandalized a park with human feces to ruin a school principal’s party for her daughter.

Phillippi Shores Elementary School substitute teacher Heather Carpenter reportedly told police she was “displeased” with how principal Allison Foster handled a professional issue, CBS Miami reported Monday.

Carpenter, 42, allegedly gained revenge by spreading feces on park tables and grills Dec. 1, 2018, according to NWF Daily News.

Damages cost over $2,300. Tables and grills will also need to be replaced, according to CBS. (RELATED: San Francisco Spends $53.7 Million On Street Cleaning, Expected To Jump Tp $60 Million In 2019)

Carpenter was charged with damaging property and criminal mischief, CBS reported.

She is pleading not guilty, however. Carpenter is not a substitute for the Sarasota County school district due to the investigation, NWF Daily News reported.

