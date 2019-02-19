Watch A Young Screaming Yankees Fan Try To Show How Badly He Didn’t Want Machado

William Davis | Contributor

After superstar shortstop Manny Machado reportedly agreed Tuesday to a 10 year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, many New York Yankees fans were upset that their beloved franchise didn’t pony up.

However, not all Yankees fans were upset apparently. One young New Yorker responded with the angry fervor that defines the franchise and the city. (RELATED: Yankees Executive Makes His Thoughts About Bryce Harper Very Plain-Here’s What He Wants)


Wow. Can somebody get this kid a job as a radio host? He’s clearly got a bright future in the Big Apple.

Nobody tell him how his beloved team acquired Johnny Damon, or Jacoby Ellsbury, or “The Babe,” himself. The facts in this case don’t matter, though. Machado rejected New Yorkers so New Yorkers are going to pretend they never wanted him.

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 12: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in Game One of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 12, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 12: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning in Game One of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 12, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

That’s what Yankees fans do, and that’s what sports fans in general do. That’s also what makes sports so spectacular.

It allows us to be petty without regards for any facts, in order to make ourselves feel better. This kid is learning the right lesson at a young age.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : major league baseball manny machado mlb new york yankees
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller