Watch A Young Screaming Yankees Fan Try To Show How Badly He Didn’t Want Machado

After superstar shortstop Manny Machado reportedly agreed Tuesday to a 10 year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, many New York Yankees fans were upset that their beloved franchise didn’t pony up.

However, not all Yankees fans were upset apparently. One young New Yorker responded with the angry fervor that defines the franchise and the city. (RELATED: Yankees Executive Makes His Thoughts About Bryce Harper Very Plain-Here’s What He Wants)

this kid EXTREMELY did not want Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/6oFCVgIsz5 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2019



Wow. Can somebody get this kid a job as a radio host? He’s clearly got a bright future in the Big Apple.

Nobody tell him how his beloved team acquired Johnny Damon, or Jacoby Ellsbury, or “The Babe,” himself. The facts in this case don’t matter, though. Machado rejected New Yorkers so New Yorkers are going to pretend they never wanted him.

That’s what Yankees fans do, and that’s what sports fans in general do. That’s also what makes sports so spectacular.

It allows us to be petty without regards for any facts, in order to make ourselves feel better. This kid is learning the right lesson at a young age.

