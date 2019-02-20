Bernie Sanders’ Radical Ideas Are The New Norm For 2020 Presidential Candidates

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his second bid to run for President of the United States in 2020 Tuesday.

Within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy, he has reportedly raised nearly $6 million from 220,000 different donors across the United States, outstripping other Democratic first-day fundraising efforts.

Three years ago, he energized young democratic voters with his Left-leaning policies like making public colleges and universities tuition-free, decreasing the economic gap between the “billionaire class” and the rest of the country and raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25-an-hour to $15-an-hour.

But he was unable to resonate with moderate Democrats, and conservative voters found his policies far too radical. (RELATED: Florida Voters Sound Off On Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Announcement)

The policies that he ran on in 2016, however, are now commonplace among many other Democratic presidential candidates. Medicare for All and climate change policies appear in just about everyone’s political agenda. But a notable change in this race is their determination to be viewed as moderate candidates.

This seems to be a direct response to President Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month, in which he said, “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” which appeared to be directed at the newly elected progressive members of Congress.

Unlike Sanders — who openly refers to himself as a socialist — Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have gone out of their way to prove they support capitalism and are the moderate candidates that this country needs.

Tune in to see just how Sen. Bernie Sander’s leftist policies are shaping the democratic presidential races.