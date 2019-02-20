REPORT: Major Applewhite Joining The Alabama Football Team’s Staff As An Analyst

Your first name

Former Houston football coach Major Applewhite is headed back to Alabama.

According to AL.com Tuesday, Applewhite is joining Nick Saban’s staff as an analyst. The former Cougars head coach had previously served for a season back in 2007 as the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: Clemson Beats A labama For National Title)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb) on Dec 20, 2018 at 9:06am PST

Well, once again the Nick Saban career rehabilitation program for fired coaches just continues to chug along.

In this life, you can count on taxes, death and Nick Saban bringing on fired head coaches to give them another shot.

You can literally set your watch to it.

View this post on Instagram Our guys forever. #OutworkYesterday #RollTide A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 28, 2019 at 4:06pm PST

Saban has brought in Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and now he’s bringing back Applewhite. All three were head coaches at big programs, and all of them depended on the legendary Alabama coach to revive their careers. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Turns Down Houston Cougars Head Coaching Job)

Again, you can literally set your watch to the Saban rehab program running right on schedule.

With any luck, Applewhite will be a head coach again at a big school within a year or two.

