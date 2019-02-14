Lane Kiffin Tweets That Jennifer Aniston Should Come To FAU

FAU football coach Lane Kiffin appeared to shoot his shot with Jennifer Aniston for her birthday.

Last night when I was scrolling through Twitter, I came across a tweet from the legendary coach from late Tuesday afternoon that read, “Happy birthday Jennifer come to #thefaU.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Classic move from Kiffin here. The dude is just a straight savage on the internet. All he does is light it up with comedy.

You think there’s any chance in hell that Saban would ever tweet something like this? Obviously not, but there’s a reason the Alabama coach isn’t as widely loved as the FAU star. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Turns Down Houston Cougars Head Coaching Job)

Sure, the Crimson Tide coach and Kiffin’s former boss has six title rings, but he doesn’t have the entertaining social media skills of the former NFL and USC shot caller. It’s not even close.

Last time I checked, I think Aniston was on the market. Kiffin and Aniston would instantly become one of the biggest power couples in all of sports and entertainment.

I’m smiling while I just sit here and think about it. At the very least, you have to tip your cap that Kiffin had the confidence to send this tweet.

Shoot your shot, Kiffin! Do it for guys everywhere. We’re all cheering for you.

