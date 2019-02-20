Michigan’s football team will visit South Africa in the spring.

Director of football operations Mark Taurisani announced the news on Twitter Monday, and tweeted, “⁦@UMichFootball⁩ is in for a special trip this Spring. Looking forward to an educational experience and some quality team bonding before the 2019 season! #MichiganDifference #GoBlue.”

I love these garbage trips by the Michigan football team. They’ve been to France and Italy in the past, and are now headed to South Africa. (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

Will this help them when games? Well, the answer to that question is incredibly simple: No.

How about Jim Harbaugh try to win a B1G title before continuing to travel all over the globe with his team? Is that too much to ask?

Apparently, it is too much to ask for. The Wolverines haven’t done anything impressive under Harbaugh. They have no big bowl game wins, they haven’t won a B1G title, haven’t won their own side of the conference and haven’t ever beaten Ohio State.

Yet they always seem to have time to fly all over the world. Maybe the team should focus less on racking up frequent flier miles and more on building a team capable of winning big games.

I know that’s an absurd request for a football team, but it’s true. Having said all of that, as a Wisconsin guy, I hope these trips never end.

We’ll focus on being one of the best programs in America. Everybody else can focus on visiting South Africa. We’ll see who comes out on top in the end.

