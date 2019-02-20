North Carolina Vs. Duke Tickets Cost More Than $10,000

People looking to get tickets to the Duke vs. North Carolina game Wednesday night better be ready to spend a lot of money.

As of this morning, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees included costs more than $3,500. The most expensive ticket was more than $11,000 for the game at Cameron.

That is so much money for a college basketball game that it’s simply mind-boggling. Tickets to the Super Bowl sell for less than several tickets for the game tonight.

It’s another example of why college basketball and the Duke/North Carolina rivalry is so damn cool. People are willing to spend more than most people make in a few weeks to attend the game. (RELATED: Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22)

That’s true passion and commitment to the cause.

After all, it’s just money, and you won’t regret it in a decade if you get to sit through an amazing moment. I honestly can’t wait for the game tonight on ESPN.

Duke looks like the best team in the country and the Tar Heels are a top-10 contender. This is what great college basketball is all about.

Make sure to tune in 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN to watch it all go down.

