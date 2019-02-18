Duke Takes Top Spot In Latest College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 22

Duke has taken over the top spot in the latest AP college basketball poll.

The top 10 teams in the poll, which was released Monday, are as follows:

Duke Gonzaga Virginia Kentucky Tennessee Nevada Michigan North Carolina Houston Michigan State

It shouldn’t come as a surprise at all that the Blue Devils took the top spot. Tennessee was No. 1, and they got obliterated by Kentucky this past weekend.

That meant there was going to be a new No. 1, and Duke was the very obvious choice. Coach K’s guys have been absolutely balling out right now, and Zion Williamson is the most exciting guy to watch in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Feb 17, 2019 at 6:15pm PST

Tennessee falling to No. 5 isn’t that bad for them. I’m sure plenty of people voted them much lower after that absolutely pathetic performance against Kentucky.

The Volunteers got embarrassed by the Wildcats on national television.

As for my beloved Wisconsin Badgers, they dropped to No. 22. Given how we’ve now lost two in a row, we should just be lucky to still be ranked. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers Need To Beat Illinois Monday Night)

That’s what we just have to use for motivation to win going forward, which starts with a big victory tonight against Illinois.

Anyone else still fired up from tonight?! Relive an absolute thriller at the Kohl Center Prepare for another wave of goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/HgpOXlluTl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 2, 2019

Make sure to check back next Monday to see how many changes we have after another great week of college basketball.

