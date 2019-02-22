Bengals Tight End Tyler Eifert Shows Off Recovered Ankle In Workout Video

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert let the world know Thursday afternoon that his ankle is doing just fine.

The former Notre Dame star suffered a brutal ankle injury early in the NFL season against the Falcons. It was just some horrible luck and a freak play that ended his season.

Not again! Poor Tyler Eifert, horrible luck. pic.twitter.com/xj0ohTT9Wy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 30, 2018

However, it looks like Eifert has recovered nicely. In the video he posted Thursday on Twitter, he was chopping his feet without any problems at all. (RELATED: NFL Star’s Reaction To Gruesome Injury Might Surprise You)

He captioned the video, “Looks a lot better than the last time you saw my ankle! #LETSGO.”

Looks a lot better than the last time you saw my ankle! #LETSGO pic.twitter.com/DW2HfjSD8s — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) February 21, 2019

I really hope Eifert bounces back in a big way. What happened last season was beyond words, and I think it’s safe to say football fans everywhere felt terrible for him.

He had already fought his way back from injury, and then he busted up his ankle. It was such a tough break.

Judging from the video above, Eifert is going to be ready to roll for the 2019 season, and I can’t wait to see what he produces.

He seems like a genuinely good dude, and those are the kinds of guys you always want to see succeed.

Major props to him for fighting back from injury. Now, let’s see what he can do on the field. I think he’s going to be just fine.

