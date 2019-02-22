Self-Proclaimed ‘Marxist’ Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Police Officers

A self-proclaimed Marxist has been arrested in Washington state on charges of violently threatening law enforcement officers on social media. Jaydin Ledford, 23, allegedly posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot Washington state sheriffs who were “non compliant” with the I-1639 gun control initiative.

“I-1639 is law. sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me.” he posted, Feb. 1.

Ledford’s Facebook page is full of radical left-wing content, including several death threats directed at Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and other Washington state sheriffs, which caught the attention of law enforcement in early February. Following the discovery of Ledford’s alarming post, the FBI launched a joint investigation, together with Joint Terrorism Task Force, Omak police and detectives from Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: Students Call Police On Pepe The Frog)

#Breaking: 23-year-old Jaydin Ledford was arrested earlier this morning after he posted death threats to Facebook towards Washington a State Sheriffs who spoke out against I-1639. The FBI and JTTF are continuing to investigate. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/scs0p8TbbI — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) February 20, 2019

The origin of Ledford’s spite toward the sheriffs allegedly comes from their opposition and refusal to enforce Washington Initiative 1639, which issues tighter restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms in the state. (RELATED: Smollett Charged With Disorderly Conduct For Filing A False Police Report)

According to Newsweek,

On Feb. 4, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones joined more than a dozen of his counterparts from around the state declining to enforce the initiative until it’s cleared at the federal level. “I am instructing my deputies not to enforce Initiative 1639 in Grant County while the constitutional validity remains in argument at the federal courts level,” he stated in a release. “I swore an oath to defend our citizens and their constitutionally protected rights. I do not believe the popular vote overrules that.” If it does pass the federal threshold, Jones said he would partner with his prosecutor’s office “to ensure the best plan moving forward.” “As long as I am Chief of Police, no Republic police officer will infringe on a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms,” said Republic Police Chief Loren Culp.

Authorities took Ledford’s online threats very seriously, charging him with harassment for intimidating and threatening to kill a public servant, according to NBC affiliate KHQ Q6. Ledford was taken to Okanogan County Jail, before being transferred to FBI custody for further investigation.