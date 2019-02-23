Kansas City Chiefs Sign Quarterback E.J. Manuel

E.J. Manuel is officially a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Friday night that they’d signed the former Florida State star quarterback, who has previously played for the Bills and Raiders. (RELATED: Raiders Could Draft A Quarterback And Not Trade Derek Carr)

We have signed the following free agents: WR Sammie Coates

WR Davon Grayson

DB Dontae Johnson

QB E.J. Manuel pic.twitter.com/vayDSH1OLA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2019

Well, I guess Manuel’s career isn’t over just yet. It’s amazing how much hype he had coming out of FSU, and it didn’t materialize at all in the NFL.

He went in the first round of the 2013 draft, and hasn’t done much at all. He’s thrown for a grand total of 20 touchdowns to 16 interceptions since entering the league. Now, he’s a backup for Patrick Mahomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJ Manuel (@ejmanuel3) on Nov 4, 2018 at 2:55am PST

As of right now, there’s no doubt that Manuel has been a gigantic bust on every single level. Quarterbacks picked in the first round are expected to produce a lot more than 20 touchdowns over several years.

Luckily for him, he’s still made nearly $10 million over the course of his NFL career. It’s just crazy to me how a guy who had so much hype out of college and appeared to have all the necessary skills didn’t do anything at the next level.

Manuel was truly a gunslinger for the Seminoles.

I suggest he save as much money as he can because his career could be over at any moment at this point.

