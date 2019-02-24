HBO Releases New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Footage

HBO gave their fans a bit of a surprise on Twitter Sunday.

The popular television network dropped a video hyping up all its new content in 2019, and it included some previously unseen footage from the final season of “Game of Thrones.” (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Fans only got a couple seconds, but we see one of Daenerys’ dragons flying in what appears to be a very cold area. We also see Arya smiling as others appear to panic.

I can’t say for sure, but I think she’s smiling at the sight of an oncoming dragon. There is also a very brief glimpse of the wall with some ravens flying over it. Give it a watch below.

My heart stopped when seeing this new Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones footage and started again at Watchmen. 2019 is my new favorite year. #HBO2019 pic.twitter.com/ybbE1i1Ffb — HBO (@HBO) February 24, 2019

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? I know that I sure as hell am. The final season shows up April 14, and every little bit of juice we get before that only gets us more hyped.

Watching the dragon fly over in that video was chilling. It really has me just wanting to shut everything down right now, and start bingeing old episodes.

That might be the end of my day, folks! Time to fire up some “GoT.” I hope you’re all as excited as I am for April 14.

It’s going to be electric.

