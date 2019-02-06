See The First Photos From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Eight

HBO released several photos from the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” Wednesday.

Fans of the hit show were treated to shots from scenes featuring all of our favorite characters. I think it’s pretty safe to say that every single one of these pictures from the upcoming season is great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at them all below.

The Final Season.

New Season 8 photos are here: https://t.co/8AfmeoVzdj #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QFsHap8UPY

— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 6, 2019

How great is every single one of them? They’re all so awesome. I’m so hyped right now that I think I could legit run through a wall right now. (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)

Holy hell am I juiced. Let’s go!

You don’t have a pulse if you’re not incredibly excited for “Game of Thrones” to return Apr. 14. You just don’t, and I don’t want to be friends with anybody not watching.

That’s just the way I view life. Either love yourself some ‘GoT’ and these photos, are get the hell out of my way.

You all know what I’ll being doing on that fateful April night. I hope all of you join me.

