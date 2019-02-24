‘Dis Me. I’ve Been Around Awhile’: Joe Lieberman Is Not Impressed By Ocasio-Cortez

Former Independent Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman doubled down Sunday on his claims that freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the future of the Democratic Party.

WATCH:

Lieberman, during a Sunday morning “Fox & Friends” appearance, argued again that Ocasio-Cortez is not the future of the Democratic Party.

“Well, I hope not,” he said. “Look, she’s a congresswoman. She won a primary. She didn’t get an enormous number of votes but enough to win. She’s one congresswoman. Incidentally, she’s not typical of the new Democrats who have been elected to the Congress. Most of them are center or left, not far left, because they won in swing districts.” (RELATED: Joe Lieberman’s Formula For Democrats Winning In 2020 Does Not Include Ocasio-Cortez)

Host Katie Pavlich reminded Lieberman of a now infamous Twitter spat between the former senator and Ocasio-Cortez that ended with the newly-sworn-in congresswoman saying of Lieberman, “New party, who dis?”

“Dis me,” Lieberman cracked with a smile. “I’ve been here awhile. Here is the point. In the American political system, the time that the parties really say what they’re about is when they nominate a presidential candidate. This is just beginning, and I’m saying that if Ocasio-Cortez is the leader of the pack, as we go into the presidential primaries next year, a candidate is going to be nominated who simply cannot get elected because America doesn’t support the big government socialistic extreme and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement that she’s been talking about, so she’s got a voice but let’s not give it, let’s not listen to it more than it deserves.”

Lieberman concluded by saying that even if embracing the Green New Deal, open borders and other extreme positions is where the “soul of the Democratic Party” is, “Well that’s not where the soul of America is, and that’s what worries me.”

