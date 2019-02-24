Washington Post Reporter Sends Fawning Tweet About Kamala Harris’ Music

Amber Athey | White House Correspondent

A reporter for The Washington Post gushed over Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ walk-off music in a tweet Saturday, continuing the trend of journalists fawning over the 2020 hopeful they’re supposed to be covering.

Chelsea Janes, a national reporter for the Post, tweeted, “Whoever helped Harris select ‘My Shot’ from a Hamilton as her walk-off music should open a business consulting MLB players on their walk-up music and never look back.”

The tweet prompted a positive reply from Harris’ communications director, who said that was her “dream job.”

Harris spoke at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday and left the stage as the song “My Shot (Rise Up Remix)” from “The Hamilton Mixtape” played over the speakers.

Last weekend, CNN reporter Maeve Reston caught heat for her own overtly friendly coverage of the California Democrat. Reston joined Harris on a visit to a retail store and helped the 2020 hopeful shop for a sequin jacket.

“We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket,” Reston wrote with glee, attaching a video of Harris admiring the jacket in a mirror.

Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News tweeted out a video of Harris trying on the jacket from a different angle, prompting a reply from Fox News’ Brit Hume, who called the display “embarrassing.” (RELATED: Brit Hume Takes On MSNBC Reporter And Obama Advisor Over Kamala Harris Coverage)

Reston brushed off allegations that she was being too cozy with Harris, saying she would “never apologize for encouraging a presidential candidate to try on a vintage rainbow sequin jacket.”

