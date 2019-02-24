Washington Post Reporter Sends Fawning Tweet About Kamala Harris’ Music

A reporter for The Washington Post gushed over Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ walk-off music in a tweet Saturday, continuing the trend of journalists fawning over the 2020 hopeful they’re supposed to be covering.

Chelsea Janes, a national reporter for the Post, tweeted, “Whoever helped Harris select ‘My Shot’ from a Hamilton as her walk-off music should open a business consulting MLB players on their walk-up music and never look back.”

Whoever helped Harris select “My Shot” from a Hamilton as her walk-off music should open a business consulting MLB players on their walk-up music and never look back. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 23, 2019

The tweet prompted a positive reply from Harris’ communications director, who said that was her “dream job.”

That is actually my dream job. https://t.co/xZLNZLxBcb — Lily Adams (@adamslily) February 24, 2019

Same. Have I brainstormed names for such a firm? Maybe. #consultsing — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 24, 2019

Harris spoke at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday and left the stage as the song “My Shot (Rise Up Remix)” from “The Hamilton Mixtape” played over the speakers.

Fighting for the people means listening to the people. I heard many questions regarding tax fairness, Medicare for All, protecting a woman’s right to choose, and much more at our first town hall in Iowa today. Together, we will strengthen our democracy to work for all of us. pic.twitter.com/L5q0A4ZInp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 24, 2019

Last weekend, CNN reporter Maeve Reston caught heat for her own overtly friendly coverage of the California Democrat. Reston joined Harris on a visit to a retail store and helped the 2020 hopeful shop for a sequin jacket.

“We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket,” Reston wrote with glee, attaching a video of Harris admiring the jacket in a mirror.

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News tweeted out a video of Harris trying on the jacket from a different angle, prompting a reply from Fox News’ Brit Hume, who called the display “embarrassing.” (RELATED: Brit Hume Takes On MSNBC Reporter And Obama Advisor Over Kamala Harris Coverage)

When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

This is just embarrassing. So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it. https://t.co/RX2IY0B8JL — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2019

Reston brushed off allegations that she was being too cozy with Harris, saying she would “never apologize for encouraging a presidential candidate to try on a vintage rainbow sequin jacket.”

Dear America – I will never apologize for encouraging a presidential candidate to try on a vintage rainbow sequin jacket #2020 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

Follow Amber on Twitter