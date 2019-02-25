Duke Star Zion Williamson Ruled Out Against Virginia Tech With Sprained Knee

Duke will be without star forward Zion Williamson Tuesday night when they play Virginia Tech.

SportsCenter announced the news on Twitter Monday afternoon. Williamson already missed Duke’s win over Syracuse after spraining his knee last week. This is the second game in a row he will miss for Coach K’s squad. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

This just in: Zion Williamson will not play in Tuesday’s game against No. 20 Virginia Tech. It will be the 2nd straight game he’s missed after suffering a knee injury Feb. 20 against UNC. pic.twitter.com/wUV0l1T0Ug — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2019

Williamson had been listed day-to-day, and it seemed like there was a chance he wouldn’t be out long at all.

However, I’m sure some fans of the Blue Devils will start to panic now that he’s missed two games in a row. At some point, the nervousness starts to kick in, especially when he’s missing games against ranked teams.

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

Let’s all hope he gets back as quickly as he can because Duke is simply more entertaining when he’s on the floor, and I say that knowing full well how much my hatred of them constantly stews in me.

Hell, college basketball as a whole might simply be better when he’s on the floor.

The good news for Duke fans is that they beat Syracuse without him, and they should be able to do the same against Virginia Tech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Dec 2, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

Problems won’t really set in until they play a top-10 team, and Zion isn’t on the floor. That’s what happened against UNC, and they got smacked.