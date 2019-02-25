REPORT: Only 3 NFL Teams Have Inquired About Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown isn’t drawing a ton of interest from teams in the NFL.

Brown is on his way out of Pittsburgh after months of chaos, but there aren’t a ton of teams that sound too interested. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said during a Friday appearance on the NFL Network that only three teams have inquired about a trade so far. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

For anybody who has been listening to me, this revelation shouldn’t come as a surprise at all. I’ve been saying for a long time now that his insanely erratic behavior was going to drive teams away.

Brown may be insanely talented, but he’s also a massive distraction. Any player who goes on social media to air out their dirty laundry isn’t somebody you want in your locker room.

They’re just a loose cannon waiting to cause problems.

Now, I’m sure somebody will still trade for him because they think his talent outweighs his problems. I’m not sure I see it that way at all.

At some point, you just have to realize some guys aren’t worth dealing with. Players who skip practices and games are most certainly in that group.

It should be fun tracking where he ends up, but listen to me when I say he isn’t worth the headache.

