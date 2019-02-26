Man Pranks People On Rollercoaster With Fake Broken And Missing Pieces

A man has gone viral for an incredibly cruel prank.

The Twitter account “Papi Ace” tweeted out a man pranking people on a rollercoaster by pretending that bolts and other things had come loose from their seats. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

People’s reactions are probably exactly what you’d expect. They were terrified out of their minds. Watch the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Lmfao Ayo this dead the hardest I laughed all weekend pic.twitter.com/zwtXHAZDiR — Papi Ace (@_PapiAce) February 24, 2019

First off, the dude pulling this prank is a jerk of epic proportions. He’s lucky one of these dudes didn’t end up having a heart attack.

The first guy looked like he was legit ready to die. It’s borderline shocking that he didn’t right then and there. This was a terribly cruel joke without a doubt.

Having said all of that, this prank was still pretty damn funny. Imagine being on a rollercoaster and thinking your seat is about to come flying off.

It doesn’t get much rawer and real than that. It really doesn’t. I just hope the guy that did the filming didn’t end up getting punched in the face over this.

He probably would have deserved it, but that still would have sucked. However, sometimes you just have to it for the content.

H/T: Barstool Sports

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter